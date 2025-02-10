“Nothing stopping me but me” - Jarred Brooks getting into peak form ahead of world title unification against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

Jarred Brooks is about to unleash his unstoppable alter ego when he takes the Circle for arguably the biggest fight of his career.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion will face off against archrival Joshua Pacio in a world title unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks showed that he's near his perfect form less than two weeks before his trilogy match against the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

Jarred Brooks posted he'll do whatever it takes to reclaim undisputed gold and prove he's the best 125-pound fighter on the planet.

"Coming for what is mine! I will dig and dig to get to the gold. Nothing stopping me but me," wrote Brooks.

'The Monkey God' is one of the most aggressive fighters on the planet, and his grappling-heavy style pushed him to an impressive five wins in his MMA run in ONE Championship.

Brooks first captured gold when he outlasted Pacio via unanimous decision in an absolute thriller in Manila at ONE 164.

Pacio then evened the score at ONE 166: Qatar, but it was a result the Filipino superstar has often said wasn't one he envisioned.

'The Passion' recaptured the strawweight MMA throne via disqualification after Brooks inadvertently dropped him on his head in their world title rematch.

Brooks then secured the ONE interim strawweight MMA world title when he submitted Cuban Olympic wrestler Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available at Q-Tickets.

Jarred Brooks dedicates world title trilogy to his baby daughter Naomi Mae

Jarred Brooks is always a father first, and a fighter second.

In an interview snippet he shared on Instagram, Brooks said he'll dedicate his world title unification match against Joshua Pacio to his baby daughter Naomi Mae.

He said:

"This fight is for my daughter. First and foremost, my daughter is my number one. I'm a father, I'm a family man, and then I'm a fighter. So, my daughter means everything to me and my whole world."

Brooks added:

"Secondly, this is for myself and my family. Fighting is a very selfish sport, and it's very tough to be away from family as much as I am because you have to be selfish, you have to be the best that you can be in this sport. So, I am doing this for myself, and I do have something to prove."

