“My daughter is my number one” - Jarred Brooks dedicates world title unification match to his daughter Naomi Mae

Jarred Brooks will always be a father first and a fighter second.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion is headed to the biggest match of his career, yet the first thing on his mind is to dedicate his performance to his baby daughter, Naomi Mae.

Brooks will face off against archrival Joshua Pacio in a world title unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world championship at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview snippet he shared on Instagram, Jarred Brooks said:

"This fight is for my daughter. First and foremost, my daughter is my number one. I'm a father, I'm a family man, and then I'm a fighter. So, my daughter means everything to me and my whole world."

He added:

"Secondly, this is for myself and my family. Fighting is a very selfish sport, and it's very tough to be away from family as much as I am because you have to be selfish, you have to be the best that you can be in this sport. So, I am doing this for myself, and I do have something to prove."

Brooks and his partner Francesca welcomed Naomi Mae to the world in November 2023, and she's been his major source of motivation and inspiration since.

After becoming a father, Brooks became the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion when he submitted Cuban Olympic wrestler Gustavo Balart at ONE Fight Night 24.

Brooks now looks to reclaim his status as the undisputed king of the strawweight MMA division in his fated trilogy fight against Pacio in Qatar.

Tickets for ONE 171: Qatar are available through Q Tickets.

Jarred Brooks says victory over Joshua Pacio would solidify his place as one of the best fighters on the planet

Jarred Brooks believes a career-defining win over Joshua Pacio would secure his spot in the pantheon of modern-day MMA legends.

The rivals are 1-1 in their head-to-head series, and Brooks is determined to seal his rivalry with Pacio in Qatar.

Brooks said:

"I have attained a world championship in these past few years, and now I'm going to Qatar to get another world championship. Hopefully, you guys follow me on my journey, I'm ready to show the world and show everybody that I'm the best mixed martial artist in the world."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.