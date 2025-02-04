Jarred Brooks wants to prove that he’s “the best mixed martial artist in the world” in title unification against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

Undisputed gold won't be the only thing ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is after when he sets foot in Qatar.

Brooks will face off against old rival Joshua Pacio in a unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview snippet he shared on Instagram, Brooks said his trilogy bout against Pacio will determine the undisputed king of the division and his reputation as one of the planet's best fighters.

Jarred Brooks said:

"I have attained a world championship in these past few years, and now I'm going to Qatar to get another world championship. Hopefully, you guys follow me on my journey, I'm ready to show the world and show everybody that I'm the best mixed martial artist in the world."

Brooks and Pacio share arguably the most heated rivalry in the past three years, with their head-to-head series producing absolute drama every step of the way.

'The Monkey God' drew first blood in their rivalry when he dethroned Pacio of the ONE strawweight MMA world title via unanimous decision at ONE 164 in December 2022 in Manila.

Pacio evened the score and regained the ONE strawweight MMA world title, but it was an incident the Filipino star has often said wasn't one of his best moments.

'The Passion' recaptured the throne after Brooks inadvertently spiked the Filipino star's head on the canvas and was disqualified in their matchup at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

The rivals are now set to return to Qatar for their trilogy fight in what should be a proper closer to their rivalry.

Jarred Brooks ready to show his class in trilogy fight against Joshua Pacio in Qatar

Jarred Brooks is fully geared up for possibly the biggest fight of his career.

Taking to Instagram, Brooks wrote he's determined to leave Qatar with the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title and show that he's a class above Joshua Pacio.

Brooks posted:

"Make sure you’re tuning in guys this is going to be the biggest fight of my life! Watch me on February 20th as I go to @qatar to unify the @onechampionship title against @joshuapacio. I’m out there to win nothing less. Joshua is a respectable opponent but I’m going to show I’m above the grid! #one171 #onechampionship"

