WATCH: Dillian Whyte and Eddie Hearn have hilarious back-and-forth at Anthony Joshua presser 

Dillian Whyte and Eddie Hearn had a wild back-and-forth at today's press conference.

'The Body Snatcher' is set to return in August against Anthony Joshua. The bout will be a rematch of their prior fight in December 2015. There, the two heavyweights had a wild brawl that saw 'AJ' win by seventh-round knockout.

Eight years later, the two are set to return for a rematch in August. However, the fight itself nearly didn't come together. Over the last few months, the rematch has had multiple starts and stops, with Eddie Hearn even declaring the fight dead at one stage.

Ultimately, the deal got done, but Dillian Whyte is still unhappy. During today's press conference, the promoter had a wild back-and-forth with the former title challenger. At the presser, Hearn stated:

"I saw you at Dallas last week. Every conversation about this August [return]... I didn't think [Whyte] would take the fight."

Whyte quickly interrupted:

"How come you didn't come to Florida to see me? You're bulls***** man... You be bulls****** man. You have to stop that seriously, you didn't think I'd take the fight. You didn't think I'd take the fight. Can I ask one question? What do AJ's b**** taste like?"

To which Hearn responded:

"You might find out!"

Dillian Whyte names what he wants most from boxing

Dillian Whyte is out to accomplish a couple of feats in 2023.

'The Body Snatcher' has had a rough couple of years. Since 2019, he's gone 2-2 in the ring. While that doesnt sound bad on-paper, Whyte's defeat was a one-sided destruction at the hands of Tyson Fury last April.

The former title challenger later rebounded with a win over Jermaine Franklin last Fall. That led him to earn his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which comes at a pivotal time in his career. If 'AJ' defeats Whyte again, he will face Deontay Wilder in December.

However, he's ready to ruin those plans, and make some big ones of his own. At the press conference earlier today, Dillian Whyte discussed his biggest plans in boxing. That includes avenging his prior defeats, becoming champion, and getting paid.

At the presser, he stated:

“I want three things from boxing. I wanna avenge my defeats which is obviously Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I want to become world champion. And I wanna make some money too. I ain't got no money, I'm broke, I want that AJ money.”

