Watch: Douglas Lima almost recreates his famous knockout of Michael Page in their rematch at Bellator 267

Bellator's recent trip to the United Kingdom featured an exhilarating welterweight matchup in its headline bout. Michael 'Venom' Page took on Douglas Lima for the second time.

When Lima and Page first fought, 'The Phenom' knocked 'MVP' out in brutal fashion. The former champ kicked Page's legs out from under him and as the Brit got back to his feet, Lima lunged in with an uppercut. The blow landed clean and knocked Michael Page unconscious.

When Page and Lima rematched at Bellator 267, the UK crowd were massively behind 'Venom', who seemed to relish the occasion. Page ultimately won the fight via a split decision. Lima had moments of success utilizing his wrestling and ground strikes, but it was Page who had the advantage whilst the fight remained on the feet.

However, there was one moment eerily similar to that of their first fight. Lima landed a hard leg kick just as Page stepped in, completely flooring the Englishman. As he got back to his feet, Lima once again stepped in with an uppercut. This time, Page's reaction was slightly faster and he managed to evade the majority of the strike.

The future of Bellator's welterweight division

Bellator's welterweight division is a weight class with solid depth and talent. Until recently, Douglas Lima was the undisputed champion at 170 pounds. However, in June, Lima was dethroned by Yaroslav Amosov.

Amosov has been touted by the likes of Josh Thomson as one of the few welterweights in the world who could potentially defeat the UFC's current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

Lima is still an elite fighter and Michael Page has since called for a trilogy fight with him, this time in a five-round Bellator main event. Outside of Amosov, Page and Lima, there are also a number of fringe contenders who are legitimately dangerous competitors.

Jason Jackson, Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley could all potentially be in line for a shot against Amosov should a trilogy between Lima and Page be booked. Outside of Bellator's welterweight top-five stands UFC and Strikeforce veteran Paul Daley, as well as rising contender Andrey Koreshkov.

