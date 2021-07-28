Josh Thompson names the two fighters who he believes could defeat Kamaru Usman

Former UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator fighter Josh Thompson has revealed the only two welterweights on the planet he believes stand a chance at defeating UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

His choices may surprise fans of MMA, as neither of Thompson's picks are currently signed to the UFC.

Kamaru Usman has already defeated much of the UFC's top-ranked 170-pound fighters, with Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal all falling short against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Josh Thompson picked two fighters in Bellator MMA's welterweight division who he believes have the highest chance of defeating Usman.

Speaking in an interview with RT Sport MMA, Thompson picked out the Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov as Usman's hardest test across the board.

He added that Logan Storley would be a similarly tough matchup for the UFC champ. Thompson had the following to say about Kamaru Usman's dominance:

"I think Yaroslav Amosov would probably be his toughest test. He fights in Bellator, he's the champion in Bellator after beating Douglas Lima. I also think his toughest test would be somebody like a Logan Storley, who is a multiple time state champ wrestler as well as All American and one of the best wrestlers in the game."

Thompson on whether Colby Covington can defeat Kamaru Usman in their upcoming rematch

Kamaru Usman is currently scheduled for a rematch with Colby Covington in the fall of 2021. Thompson believes the second fight will be another win for the champion, and thinks Usman will be victorious with more ease than the first fight.

"I don't think that Colby has gotten any better since the first time they fought. I think Usman's proven that he's got a lot better since the first time they fought... I don't think the second fight is going to be competitive as the first one at all."

However, Thompson did say that Covington has a slight chance at snatching a victory from Kamaru Usman, but to do so, he must utilize his wrestling, a part of his game which was not on display at all in the first fight.

"Colby, if he's got a shot, he's gonna have to wrestle Usman a lot and then get him on the feet to try to outstrike him. But he's not gonna do much to him on the ground. He's gonna take him down and Usman will work to get up."

