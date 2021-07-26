"He was one of the guys I worked with and cornered when no one else would" - Josh Thompson speaks about his relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC fighter Josh Thompson shares a great bond with AKA teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a recent tweet, Thompson shared a picture of himself and 'The Eagle' training together and spoke about how he always had the undefeated fighter's back even when nobody else would.

Celebrating Nurmagomedov's unparalleled success in the UFC, the former lightweight contender said he couldn't be happier with anyone's success than he is with Khabib's. While previously cornering Khabib in some of his fights, Thompson revealed he was one of the first guys to realize Nurmagomedov's terrific ability to dominate people inside the octagon.

Thompson also mentioned how he regularly worked with Khabib much before people realized the potential the Russian had to scale unfathomable heights in the UFC:

"The look says it all…. @khabib_nurmagomedov was one of the guys I worked with and cornered when no one else would. I saw his work within, his ability before most. I couldn’t be more happy for someone and their success," wrote Thompson on Instagram.

When Josh Thompson trolled Nate Diaz for claiming Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't unbeaten

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz posted a cryptic tweet which initially baffled most people from the MMA community. The tweet said '29-1' although Nurmagomedov has never lost a fight in the entirety of his professional career.

Diaz was probably indicating towards an altercation that took place between him and Nurmagomedov at a World Series of Fighting event back in 2015. Khabib Nurmagomedov was present at the event to corner his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who was incidentally fighting Diaz's teammate and friend, Jake Shields.

During the event, there was a heated exchange of words between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz following which the latter slapped the Russian, who failed to retaliate.

I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do shit ...

Live with that ur all pussies — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 13, 2019

When Diaz once again referred to the incident by tweeting "29-1", Thompson didn't take it lightly. Coming to his teammate's aid, Thompson took to Twitter to troll Diaz by sharing a picture from his TKO win over the Stockton native back in 2013. To date, Josh Thompson is the only fighter to have knocked out Nate Diaz in a fight.

