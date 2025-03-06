WATCH: Dutch legend Nieky Holzken dismantles Elliot Compton in scientific beatdown in Singapore

The last time Nieky Holzken laced up a pair of eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing match and had his hand raised, he made sure to leave a lasting impression.

That moment came in December 2020 at ONE: Big Bang II, where he faced Elliot Compton inside a spectator-less Singapore Indoor Stadium during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eager to arrest his back-to-back losses to Regian Eersel at that time, Holzken roared back with a highlight-reel knockout.

After weathering an early storm from Compton, the Dutch striking icon unleashed a devastating liver shot that sent the Aussie crumbling to the canvas. Compton failed to beat the count, and Holzken walked away with a statement victory.

Nieky Holzken returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 100

Nearly five years later, Nieky Holzken aims to replicate that success as he steps back into the ring at ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14.

The stage is none other than the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where he looks to snap another two-fight losing skid in the striking arts — this time against a familiar foe, Sinsamut Klinmee, in a lightweight kickboxing rematch.

Their first encounter took place under Muay Thai rules at ONE X in March 2022. Initially set as a kickboxing bout, the clash was switched to Muay Thai after Sinsamut stepped in on short notice to replace Islam Murtazaev.

Despite Holzken’s credentials as a four-time Glory world champion and one of the most decorated kickboxers in history, the Thai underdog shocked the world with a stunning knockout in the second round, marking a spectacular ONE Championship debut.

Now, Holzken is out for redemption. A victory over Sinsamut wouldn’t just settle the score — it would prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

