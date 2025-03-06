WATCH: Dutch legend Nieky Holzken makes Cosmo Alexandre pay the lethal price for taunting him in Jakarta matchup

Nieky Holzken is all business when it comes to fighting, and Cosmo Alexandre learned that the hard way over six years ago.

The two striking standouts met in a 172-pound catchweight kickboxing bout at ONE: Warrior’s Dream in November 2018, held at the iconic Stadium Istora in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

Making his ONE Championship debut that night, the Dutch legend made an immediate impact, announcing his arrival with a highlight-reel knockout victory over Alexandre.

Holzken unleashed a relentless barrage of pinpoint punches and kicks, scoring two knockdowns in the opening frame.

In the second round, Alexandre attempted to play mind games by taunting 'The Natural', but the latter was unfazed. Holzken opted to let the precision and power in his hands do the talking.

As the clock wound down, he uncorked a devastating combination, punctuated by a perfectly timed uppercut that put Alexandre out cold — sealing one of the most spectacular maiden appearances in the promotion's history.

Nieky Holzken suits up for action at ONE Friday Fights 100

Now, Nieky Holzken is set for his 10th appearance under the organization’s banner at ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14, broadcasting live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eager to snap a two-fight losing streak, the Dutchman will run it back with a familiar foe —Sinsamut Klinmee — in a lightweight kickboxing duel.

Their first meeting at ONE X in March 2022 was initially slated as a kickboxing contest, but when Sinsamut stepped in on short notice to replace Islam Murtazaev, the bout was switched to Muay Thai.

Despite Holzken’s pedigree as a four-time Glory world champion, Sinsamut did the impossible by scoring a shocking second-round knockout.

This time, Holzken is out for redemption. A win over Sinsamut wouldn’t just exact payback — it would also prove that he still belongs among the elite in the striking world.

