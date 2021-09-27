Watch: Eddie Hearn angrily responds to a heckling fan after Anthony Joshua's loss to Oleksandr Usyk 

Anthony Joshua came up short in his most recent outing against Oleksandr Usyk. Eddie Hearn was subsequently seen in a heated exchange with a fan who was heard bad-mouthing Joshua.

The heavyweight behemoth opted to return to the dressing rooms shortly after the results of the fight were announced. With his entourage in tow, Anthony Joshua walked past a fan who said something that did not sit right with the Matchroom supremo. Hearn doubled back to the fan, asking them to clarify what they had said before sternly directing them to sit down.

Anthony Joshua wants to run it back with Usyk

Anthony Joshua was forced to part ways with his WBA, IBF and WBO titles after he was routed by his Ukrainian counterpart at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this past weekend. Eddie Hearn, in the aftermath of their fight, revealed that a rematch clause was part of their contract and that they would be gunning for one almost immediately.

While in conversation with the media at the post-fight conference, Anthony Joshua expressed his desire to fight Usyk in a rematch at the earliest opportunity.

"I'm ready to get back to training. Because of the 12 rounds, my lungs and everything, it was a good 12-rounder, so I'll be in a good place when I get back into training to pick up where we left off." (h/t ESPN)

The freshly minted heavyweight champ admitted he would like to participate in a rematch against Anthony Joshua in his backyard at the Olympiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. However, Hearn later said that a fight in Ukraine seems highly unlikely.

"We will work together to maximise (the income), Ukraine is very unlikely. I think it will be international or the UK, I would think it would be in the UK. AJ don’t care where it is. He’d much rather do it in London, but we’ll have to see" (h/t The Sun)

