Watch: Eric Nicksick addresses tragic passing of fellow Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane in emotional video 

Longtime Xtreme Couture coach Tim Lane has unexpectedly passed away at 49 years of age. The former kickboxing champion was found dead in the Mount Charleston area of Nevada on Friday.

He was reported missing on Thursday but was ultimately found a day later. According to the Las Vegas Police Department, Lane was reportedly "in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance".

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and indicated that the cause of death was likely suicide. Nicksick said he was part of the manhunt that led to the recovery of Lane's body.

In an emotional video, Nicksick stated he was glad that he and other members of the team actively participated in the search for their colleague. He also urged people to look out for each other and regretted not being able to do more for his fallen friend:

"I think the best thing that I can say in this situation is that I’m just glad that all of us were up here looking for him... that would’ve been important for him to know, that his Xtreme Couture and MVP family were looking for him and loved him... This is another friend and a coach who’s taken his life, and this s*** gets heavy, man. This s*** is too soon and I don’t understand a lot of this stuff, and the reasons why, but please make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them and check in on people."

Tim Lane likely second Xtreme Couture coach in five years to have taken their own life

In 2017, former Xtreme Couture head coach, Robert Follis, committed suicide. Follis was one of the most popular MMA coaches in the country at the time and his death came as a shock to several fighters and fellow coaches.

Follis was 48 at the time and had worked with some of the biggest UFC stars, including Randy Couture, Miesha Tate and Kevin Lee. On the morning of December 15, 2017, a hiker found Follis’ body at Red Rock Canyon, close to Las Vegas. Follis apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also Read Article Continues below

MMA mania @mmamania Renowned MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Passed Away. Renowned MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Passed Away. https://t.co/TXkPt3SAu9

Edited by Aziel Karthak