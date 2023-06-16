WATCH: Eugene Bareman gets emotional about Israel Adesanya at documentary premiere - "Changed my life"

Israel Adesanya's highly anticipated documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past weekend, and saw an emotional moment between the middleweight champion and his coach, Eugene Bareman.

After the documentary concluded, the creators gathered infront of the screen and expressed their gratitude to the attendees. When Bareman got the microphone, he was trying to think of what to say, which got a hilarious response and thanked the creative team behind the documentary for their hard work:

"Thank you for the team for sticking around and coming us from quite a few years...That's only a minuscule part of the footage that we've captured and that was all thanks to Ashley, who came up with the idea to capturing the footage because they thought that this man ['Izzy'] might do something special." [1:10 - 1:46]

The City Kickboxing coach then got emotional as he thanked the reigning middleweight champion. 'Izzy' was grateful for the kind words as the two embraced to an applause from the audience:

"My only other thank you...Because it's changed my life and subsequently the life of many others. The only other thank you goes to you, bro." [1:49 - 2:13]

It was a nice moment as Adesanya and Bareman continue to play a significant role in each other's respective career.

Check out the full video:

Israel Adesanya puts Dricus du Plessis on blast

Israel Adesanya recently put Dricus du Plessis on blast for the comments he has made in the past and is rooting for him to defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the reigning middleweight champion expressed interest in fighting du Plessis. 'Izzy' mentioned that he wants him to make quick work of Whittaker because it would set up a fight between them at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia, saying:

"I'm going to manifest him winning this fight in the first round and when he does, I'm gonna be right there in the cage so he can turn around in September and no bullsh*t, 'I'm hurt,'...Nope, we're gonna fight in Sydney in September...I will show him who the f*ck I am."

