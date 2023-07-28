WATCH: Fabricio Andrade clips coach John Hutchinson on the chin during training

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade nearly KO’d his own coach while working the mitts during training this week.

The fiery Brazilian couldn't have made a better entrance when he returned to his gym at Tiger Muay Thai on Tuesday. Andrade was doing his typical pad work until an uppercut missed the padding and went straight for John Hutchinson’s chin.

If his trainer didn’t swerve in time, he would’ve been on the receiving end of a painful strike to the face.

Fabricio Andrade shared the footage on his Instagram page with the caption:

“Coach almost went to sleep early 🤣😬 @johnboyboxing.”

It’s been five months since ‘Wonder Boy’ won his last world title clash against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. During these long months of respite, he’s been attending ONE events in Thailand, coaching, and mentoring new rising stars at Tiger Muay Thai gym.

But now Andrade is ready to continue writing his story. There are no announcements pertaining when his next bout will be, but the challenger he will most likely face will be No. 2 bantamweight contender Stephen Loman.

The Filipino prospect has a ONE record of three consecutive wins and zero losses. He beat notable names like Bibiano Fernandes by decision and Yusup Saadulaev by knockout to give him the nod for a world championship fight.

Andrade for his part, has long undervalued Loman’s achievements, referring to him as a fighter he once thought was good but after seeing him beat two “old men” to earn the title shot, he doesn't believe Loman has the skillsets to match to become champion.

Fabricio Andrade is therefore excited to return to the ring and the fans can’t wait either to watch the Brazilian youngster put on another thrilling show by the end of the year.