WATCH: Fabricio Andrade fulfills childhood dream in emotional world title win over John Lineker in Bangkok

There are many things that can fuel an athlete to give it their all every single time they compete and it can be agreed upon by both the spectators and the athletes themselves that having a world championship to their names is the common denominator.

At ONE Fight Night 7 last February 2023, a boyhood dream came true for Fabricio Andrade.

Up to that point, ‘Wonderboy’ was an unstoppable freak of nature as he was taking out opponents left and right with four finishes to his name before challenging John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

Their February clash was a rematch as their first meeting led to a no-contest after Andrade fired an errant knee to the groin of ‘Hands of Stone’ that saw his protective cup get crushed, leaving him unable to compete.

The Brazilian stars stood toe-to-toe with fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and all over the world at the edge of their seats.

While the bout went on late into the championship rounds, Lineker retired on his stool ahead of round five, giving the win and the bantamweight MMA world championship to Andrade.

Relive their heart-pounding championship clash below:

Fabricio Andrade identifies his ideal challengers

Currently recuperating from his injuries, Andrade is placing more importance on his health this year, but that has not stopped him from picking three names that he wants to fight next.

In a recent interview, he expressly declared his desires to have rematches with Lineker, two-sport bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty again, and an all-out war with bantamweight MMA knockout artist Kwon Won Il.

Any of those three fighters would be a great opponent for Andrade and should have no shortage of excitement from the perspective of fans.