ONE Championship’s bantamweight MMA division is certainly among the best in the business as it features many of the promotion’s heaviest hitters such as Kwon Won Il, Stephan Loman, and John Lineker.

However, there is a reason that the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade currently sits on the mountaintop.

Beginning his journey with the world’s largest martial arts promotion in mid-2020, Andrade quickly put together one of the most impressive runs fans have seen in recent memory. He quickly racked up five wins and eventually ended up claiming gold against Lineker.

‘Wonderboy’ revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that while he is enjoying his time away from the ONE Circle, he is also focusing on his recovery due to an injury:

“But right now, I’m focused on my health. I want to get healthy again and I want to feel strong again and then defend my MMA belt and then we can see what is next after that."

Fabricio Andrade opens up on injury woes

Fans last saw the Brazilian monster take to the ONE Circle in November as he faced Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event.

Andrade was on the losing side of that bout and told Sportskeeda MMA that he was very much affected by it during their ONE world championship clash.

Still at just 26 years old, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion can afford to spend some time off with his family before returning to action.