WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts rising phenom Johan Ghazali under his wing in Bangkok

There is something heartwarming about seeing a veteran fighter become a mentor to the next generation of athletes. ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is more than happy to play that role in the career of young Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali.

In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, Superbon held mitts for 'Jojo' while also instructing and demonstrating how to get the most out of his raw power by blending it with technique.

Watch the entire video below:

This is not the first time that the Malaysian-American has sought the guidance of Superbon. He trained at Superbon Training Camp in preparation for his much-anticipated flyweight Muay Thai matchup with fellow blue-chip prospect Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 this past January.

Though the Colombian rising star defeated him via unanimous decision, the 18-year-old impressed fans with his refined striking abilities and ring generalship — byproducts of his time under Superbon's tutelage.

Aside from helping Ghazali work on his striking, these training sessions give the Thai great a chance to hone his own skills as he will vie for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship against Masaaki Noiri after the Japanese standout won the interim 145-pound kickboxing crown in March.

Superbon already preparing for Masaaki Noiri megafight

Superbon is not one to underestimate an opponent, which is why he is taking his training for the Masaaki Noiri unification bout seriously despite it not having a date yet.

The 34-year-old revealed in a recent interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training."

Watch the entire interview below:

