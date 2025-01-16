  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts in the work with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 170

WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts in the work with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 170

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jan 17, 2025 08:45 GMT
WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts in the work with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 170 -- Photo by ONE Championship
WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts in the work with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 170 -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon is putting in the work ahead of his bid for the division's Muay Thai belt later this month. He is getting a lot of help from his team, including from former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The Thai superstar will make another go at the featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 against reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai. It will be a rematch of their first title encounter in December 2023 where Superbon lost by majority decision.

ONE Championship recently shared a video on Instagram of the 34-year-old Bangkok-based fighter sharpening his boxing skills in training with Petchtanong for ONE 170.

Check out the post below:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Superbon will try to become a two-sport world champion with a win at ONE 170. He is coming into the contest with extra motivation after he was recently elevated as the featherweight kickboxing world champion from interim as titleholder Chingiz Allazov continues to be inactive.

His opponent, Tawanchai, meanwhile, will make his fourth defense of the featherweight gold and for the third straight time.

ONE 170 will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Tawanchai says he has Superbon read ahead of ONE 170

Just as Superbon continues to work on his game ahead of his title rematch with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion said he has the kickboxing king ready and will be ready for everything he throws at him come fight night.

Tawanchai shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting that following their first encounter in December 2023, he already has a better understanding of his opponent's game, which he will make full use of in their rematch.

He said:

"Superbon's strength is in his sharp eye, razor attack and good timing. But now I can read him like a book, I know every trick he going to bring to me, but I won't say it now."

The two had a nip-and-tuck battle for the entire five rounds of their first encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46. Unfortunately for Superbon though, he was narrowly edged for the win by majority decision.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी