WATCH: Featherweight kickboxing king Superbon puts in the work with former champ Petchtanong ahead of ONE 170

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon is putting in the work ahead of his bid for the division's Muay Thai belt later this month. He is getting a lot of help from his team, including from former bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

The Thai superstar will make another go at the featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 against reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai. It will be a rematch of their first title encounter in December 2023 where Superbon lost by majority decision.

ONE Championship recently shared a video on Instagram of the 34-year-old Bangkok-based fighter sharpening his boxing skills in training with Petchtanong for ONE 170.

Check out the post below:

Superbon will try to become a two-sport world champion with a win at ONE 170. He is coming into the contest with extra motivation after he was recently elevated as the featherweight kickboxing world champion from interim as titleholder Chingiz Allazov continues to be inactive.

His opponent, Tawanchai, meanwhile, will make his fourth defense of the featherweight gold and for the third straight time.

ONE 170 will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Tawanchai says he has Superbon read ahead of ONE 170

Just as Superbon continues to work on his game ahead of his title rematch with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion said he has the kickboxing king ready and will be ready for everything he throws at him come fight night.

Tawanchai shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting that following their first encounter in December 2023, he already has a better understanding of his opponent's game, which he will make full use of in their rematch.

He said:

"Superbon's strength is in his sharp eye, razor attack and good timing. But now I can read him like a book, I know every trick he going to bring to me, but I won't say it now."

The two had a nip-and-tuck battle for the entire five rounds of their first encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46. Unfortunately for Superbon though, he was narrowly edged for the win by majority decision.

