WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai sharpens his killer left kicks in hardnosed training method

One of the bread-and-butter techniques for current undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is his atomic left kick, which, when landed cleanly, would surely send his opponent to the shadow realm.

This is also one reason why he has a high 63% finish rate in ONE Championship. In a video that the promotion recently published, Tawanchai fortified this kick with an insane gym routine.

The promotion wrote the video's caption with:

"SHARPENING his weapon 🔪 Can Tawanchai deliver a knockout kick when he defends his World Title against "Smokin" Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @tawanchay_pk"

In the short clip, Tawanchai was timing the punching bag and kicked it as hard as he could when it swung back in his direction. It is one of the secrets to the unbelievable power that he generates on that left kick whenever he throws it against his opponents.

Tawanchai is in great shape ahead of his world title rematch with Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Apart from practicing the techniques that he will be using in his upcoming world title rematch against Jo Nattawut in the headliner of ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Tawanchai is also looking to be in great shape. This was seen in another video that ONE Championship also posted recently.

In that video, the 25-year-old Muay Thai phenom was shadowboxing, and he looked shredded and ripped. His preparation is ramping up as he tries to score a more impressive victory against 'Smokin' Jo, whom he defeated by decision in their first meeting in October 2023.

Furthermore, he wants to extend his reign as the king of the division and prove that he's on a higher level than most of the contenders in the weight class.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.