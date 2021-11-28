Watch: Fighter falls through the ropes of triangle ring during Triller Triad Combat

The first fight at the Triller Triad Combat event saw a ring malfunction. During a unique mixed-rules fight between featherweight boxer Harry Gigliotti and MMA fighter Jacob Thrall, the latter inadvertently fell through the ropes of Triller's first-of-its-kind triangle ring.

As the ring stands elevated from the ground, Thrall was about to awkwardly fall on the floor before being helped back inside.

Harry Gigliotti defeated Jacob Thrall via split decision in the opening bout of Triller Triad Combat. In what turned out to be a back-and-forth contest, both fighters exchanged strikes for five rounds. Thrall looked impressive in the opening exchanges, landing an overhand right followed by a left hand on Gigliotti. However, he failed to capitalize on the momentum by almost falling out of the triangle ring.

Gigliotti fought smart, maintained distance and kept chipping away at his opponent throughout the fight. In the fifth and final round, both fighters started swinging for the fences, hoping to bag a finish. However, both men showed great heart staying in the fight till the very end, leaving the crowd thoroughly entertained.

Two judges scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Gigliotti and another scored it 48-47 for Thrall as Gigliotti became the first man to win a mixed-rules fight in Triad Combat.

Triller Triad Combat is one of the most unique combat sport events in recent times

From triangular rings to boxing with MMA gloves, the Triller Triad Combat event is unique to say the least. The event, which is currently going down at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, features a card full of mixed-rules matchups between boxers and MMA fighters.

The rules are similar to boxing but with a slight twist. While fighters are only allowed to strike with their hands, they'll be wearing MMA gloves instead of boxing gloves, which are much smaller compared to boxing gloves.

Another interesting thing is that fighters are allowed to keep fighting in the clinch. In boxing, when fighters get in a clinch, the referee usually separates them but that's not how it works at Triller Triad Combat. Much like MMA, fighters can continue exchanging strikes from the clinch.

