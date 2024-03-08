WATCH: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan crashes the world stage in stellar ONE debut against Thai phenom ‘Wondergirl’

A fighter’s rise to prominence can come in many forms but the most common one is by fighting another world-class prospect in an all-out battle.

Such was how Jackie Buntan’s ONE Championship debut came in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

‘Wondergirl’ had solidified her name as a dangerous rising star thanks to back-to-back victories via knockout and TKO against Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos - with only seven days separating both contests.

From the get-go the Filipino-American was on fire as she sent the Jaroonsak Muay Thai product crashing to the canvas with a well-timed left hook counter after slipping through a jab which was a sign of things to come in their fight.

‘Wondergirl’ had her moments during the clash of blue-chip prospects, but Buntan’s investment in her boxing with Team Boxing Works, particularly her left hook, propelled her to a thunderous unanimous decision win.

Jackie Buntan headed for ONE Fight Night 20 showcase

The 26-year-old from California will look to bring the boom once again on Friday, March 8, at ONE Fight Night 20 as part of ONE Championship’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

Her opponent then will be four-time ISKA kickboxing world champion Martine Michieletto, who is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Amber Kitchen - the same opponent that Buntan defeated in December 2022.

If her training camp progress is of any indication, Buntan could very well see her hand raised against ‘The Italian Queen’.

ONE Fight Night 20 takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will be live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.