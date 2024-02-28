WATCH: Jackie Buntan looking powerful and smooth two weeks before showdown with Martine Michieletto in Bangkok

Finding success in combat sports all comes down to having an opportunity to fight the best opponents in the hopes of climbing the ranks and eventually competing for a world championship.

Come March 8, vaunted Muay Thai and kickboxing star Jackie Buntan will certainly have her chance once more as she takes on Martine Michieletto on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 20.

Currently, Buntan is on a two-fight winning streak that features brilliant performances against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin, whom she defeated by knockout for her first-ever career finish.

Buntan cannot let the excitement of stepping back into the ONE circle after a short layoff get to her head, however, as Michieletto is a formidable striker in her own right, after putting away Kitchen via unanimous decision.

Taking to Instagram, the Team Boxing Works product is making sure that she keeps her momentum rolling with a third-straight win, showcasing the powerful combinations that made her a must-watch fighter.

What other fights are slated for ONE Fight Night 20?

With March 8 also being recognized as International Women’s Day, some of ONE Championship’s most prominent women will take to the ONE Circle inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The headliners will see world championship matches as Janet Todd and Phetjeeja clash over the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship, while Allycia Hellen Rodrigues eyes another defense of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title versus Cristina Morales.

The atomweight MMA division will also be spotlighted with Jihin Radzuan taking on Chihiro Sawada.

In the show’s opening bouts, Lara Fernandez takes on the undefeated finisher Yu Yau Pui in an atomweight Muay Thai contest, while Ekaterina Vandaryeva faces Martyna Kierczynska.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.