WATCH: Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan is locked and loaded ahead of world title shot at ONE Fight Night 23

Jackie Buntan is ready to create history in less than a month's time. The Filipino-American phenom has been putting in the work at her home gym Boxing Works in Lawndale, California in preparation for her world title match against Anissa Meksen.

Buntan will face the French-Algerian icon for the right to become the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion on July 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an Instagram video, Buntan was shown working on her combinations and looked as sharp as ever less than a month before her world title showdown.

Jackie Buntan posted:

"One month and loading..."

Buntan is one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE Championship roster, and her free-flowing style has captivated audiences the world over.

The 26-year-old is 6-1 in the promotion and is on a streak of three straight wins against Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, and Martine Michieletto.

Her lone loss in the promotion was against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title, but that defeat now looks to be an afterthought after Buntan's recent string of violent success.

Meksen, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best strikers of her generation and possibly of all time. 'C18' is a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion with 103 wins in her legendary career.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jackie Buntan speaks on how her Filipino-American blood forged a warrior spirit within her

There's no denying that Jackie Buntan is one of the most fearless people on the planet, and she credits much of her fortitude to her Filipino-American ancestry.

In celebration of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Buntan said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I would describe my Filipino-American identity as the best of both worlds, from both sides of the culture. My Filipino-American roots definitely helped shaped me as a martial artist. It's shown that I have heart, tenacity, and I have grit. Having the freedom to dream and the freedom to believe in whatever I want to achieve. Being able to represent what you do, and doing it at the highest level, there's no better blessing than that."