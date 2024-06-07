WATCH: Filipino MMA star Denice Zamboanga shows off the simplest way to land her staple double-leg takedown

Denice Zamboanga has climbed the ranks of the atomweight MMA division through her elite wrestling skills, which have allowed her to dominate opponents inside the ring and the Circle.

This weapon of choice has also allowed her to earn the number two spot in the divisional rankings and be next in line for a world title shot. Zamboanga, though, doesn't shy away from sharing her knowledge and expertise with other professional athletes.

In fact, in a recent Instagram video, Zamboanga demonstrated her trademark double-leg takedown against Gabrielle De Ramos, a professional Muay Thai fighter.

'The Menace' explained it in the simplest way possible:

"I like setting up with my jab. Jab first, and then I step, I put my knee down, I grab her leg, I step, when I step in that way, I will lift her up."

Zamboanga looks to use it against her upcoming opponent, Noelle Grandjean, on June 7 at ONE 167, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory against Julie Mezabarba during her last outing at ONE Fight Night 9 to claim her sixth win in ONE Championship.

Denice Zamboanga's world title aspirations will have to wait after Stamp Fairtex's injury

Zamboanga was initially booked for the main event of ONE 167, where she would challenge Stamp Fairtex, the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion. However, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus that forced her to withdraw from the match.

This has pushed back the world title aspirations of Zamboanga, but she needs to face the challenge of Grandjean, who stepped in for Stamp to be her opponent during the card.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.