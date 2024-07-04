  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado's clinical two-piece knockout of Thai-Aussie firebrand Danial Williams

WATCH: Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado's clinical two-piece knockout of Thai-Aussie firebrand Danial Williams

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Jul 04, 2024 11:55 GMT
Jeremy Miado (left) had abig TKO victory over Danial Williams (right) in 2022. [Photos via: ONE Championship]
Jeremy Miado (left) had abig TKO victory over Danial Williams (right) in 2022. [Photos via: ONE Championship]

ONE strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado has banked on his elite striking ability to produce some great moments inside the Circle and that was exactly what led to him claiming his biggest win to date.

At ONE on Prime Video 3, 'The Jaguar' was seeking to extend his winning streak to four when he faced dynamic striker Danial Williams in an epic catchweight (127 pounds) MMA bout.

It was Miado's boxing skills that eventually made the breakthrough as he pieced up the Thai-Australian with a nice combo to claim the TKO win over him early in round three.

Rewatch the fight-ending sequence below as posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account.

also-read-trending Trending

After a rough patch in his past matches, Miado plans to re-establish momentum on Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 against Hiroba Minowa inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Miado shares game plan to counter Hiroba Minowa's grappling

Hiroba Minowa will look to leverage his grappling abilities to establish his dominance, but the T-Rex MMA Training Center product has something prepared for the fourth-ranked strawweight MMA competitor.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado said:

"I see him applying pressure right away to try and corner me near the [ropes]. Of Course, I won't let him and I'll apply my own pressure using my striking. He knows that his best chance to take me down is to force me to retreat and put my back against the [ring ropes]."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी