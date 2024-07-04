WATCH: Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado's clinical two-piece knockout of Thai-Aussie firebrand Danial Williams

ONE strawweight MMA star Jeremy Miado has banked on his elite striking ability to produce some great moments inside the Circle and that was exactly what led to him claiming his biggest win to date.

At ONE on Prime Video 3, 'The Jaguar' was seeking to extend his winning streak to four when he faced dynamic striker Danial Williams in an epic catchweight (127 pounds) MMA bout.

It was Miado's boxing skills that eventually made the breakthrough as he pieced up the Thai-Australian with a nice combo to claim the TKO win over him early in round three.

Rewatch the fight-ending sequence below as posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account.

Trending

After a rough patch in his past matches, Miado plans to re-establish momentum on Friday, July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 against Hiroba Minowa inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Miado shares game plan to counter Hiroba Minowa's grappling

Hiroba Minowa will look to leverage his grappling abilities to establish his dominance, but the T-Rex MMA Training Center product has something prepared for the fourth-ranked strawweight MMA competitor.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado said:

"I see him applying pressure right away to try and corner me near the [ropes]. Of Course, I won't let him and I'll apply my own pressure using my striking. He knows that his best chance to take me down is to force me to retreat and put my back against the [ring ropes]."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback