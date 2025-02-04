  • home icon
WATCH: Filipino spitfire Jeremy Miado's collection of highlight reel finishes heading into ONE Fight Night 28

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:04 GMT
Jeremy Miado [Photo via ONE Championship]
Jeremy Miado [Photo via ONE Championship]

As Jeremy Miado gears up for battle later this week, a highlight reel of his most electrifying victories in ONE Championship has been making waves across social media.

The promotion recently shared a compilation of his knockout finishes — the signature method behind all six of his wins under its banner.

Click the post below to revisit Jeremy Miado’s finest moments in ONE:

Among his collection of highlight-reel stoppages, one knockout stands above the rest — his stunning finish of former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: Iron Will in March 2018.

Stepping into hostile territory in Bangkok, Thailand, Miado faced the Muay Thai legend on his home turf. Undeterred by the daunting challenge, the Filipino hard-hitter willingly engaged Dejdamrong in a stand-up battle.

Utilizing his reach advantage early on, “The Jaguar” kept his opponent at bay, setting the stage for a decisive ending. As the two exchanged punches in the pocket, Miado remained composed while launching powerful shots.

However, the most pivotal moment came when Dejdamrong left his chin exposed during an exchange. Miado capitalized instantly, unleashing a perfectly timed right hook that sent the Thai star crashing to the canvas.

The referee wasted no time in waving off the contest at the 1:29 mark of the opening round, sealing one of Miado’s most spectacular knockouts.

Jeremy Miado moves up to flyweight at ONE Fight Night 28

Now, as he embarks on the next phase of his career, Jeremy Miado aims to bring that same knockout power to his flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28.

Set to take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, he will face Gilbert Nakatani in a pivotal three-round clash.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on Prime Video this Friday, Feb. 7, with subscribers enjoying free access to the event.

