WATCH: Filipino star Joshua Pacio’s collection of spine-chilling KOs and submissions in his stellar ONE Championship career

ONE Championship shared a compilation of Joshua Pacio’s promotional success.

There aren’t many fighters who have fought under the ONE banner more than Pacio. Through sixteen promotional fights, ‘The Passion’ has become a former 5x ONE strawweight MMA world champion between two world title reigns.

In December 2022, Pacio was dethroned of ONE gold due to a unanimous decision loss against reigning strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks. The Filipino superstar bounced back in October 2023 by defeating Mansur Malachiev to earn another title shot.

On March 1, Pacio and Brooks will fight for a second time during the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena. Ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch, ONE paid tribute to ‘The Passion’ by sharing a compilation of finishes, which was posted on Instagram with the following caption:

“The Passion” is a FINISHER 🤯 How do you think Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks II will unfold on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar? 🇶🇦 @joshuapacio @mediacityqa @visitqatar”

Joshua Pacio talks overwhelming support from Filipino fans who live in Qatar

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio first fought at ONE 164 in Phillippines, where the latter was a fan favorite. Although they are traveling to Qatar this time, Pacio still expects to receive a majority of the attention from fans.

During an interview with The Penisula Qatar, Pacio had this to say about the support he’s received from Filipino fans living in Qatar:

“I am super excited. When the bout was announced a few months ago, I already felt the support from the Filipinos over there through social media. I get tagged a lot, and whenever I look up their profiles, I find out that they’re from Qatar.”

Joshua Pacio must showcase an impressive world-class performance to defeat Jarred Brooks. Since making his ONE debut in November 2021, Brooks has been unstoppable by establishing a 4-0 promotional MMA record, including two wins by submission. Pacio now looks to end the historic run of ‘The Monkey God.’