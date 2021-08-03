Watch: Floyd Mayweather looks sharp in return to training after Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing following a massive cross-over fight against Conor McGregor back in 2017.

However, he has kept in touch with the sport by taking on exhibition fights and posting videos of himself training. 'Money' recently took to social media in a bid to share his most recent footage, which left fans in awe.

In the wake of his retirement, boxing fanatics and pundits believed they would never see Mayweather back in action. But that has been far from the truth. 'Pretty Boy' was recently seen hitting the pads and working on his striking.

While his heyday may be behind him, one look at the video suggests that he can still hold his own against a number of fighters.

Although fighting hardened professionals may be a bit of a stretch, Floyd Mayweather could certainly indulge in more exhibitions and crossover fights that have seemingly become the norm.

Check out the clip of Mayweather hitting the pads below:

Floyd Mayweather back in the gym, still a master on the pads at age 44…



Floyd Mayweather looking at a potential fight against Bellator star A.J. McKee

Putting in time in the ring may stand to benefit the 44-year-old as he may soon see himself thrust back into action against an up-and-coming MMA phenom, A.J. McKee.

McKee recently found his way to the headlines after routing Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in the main event of Bellator 263. In the aftermath of his triumph, McKee opened up about his desire to go toe-to-toe against Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm the best at my sport. He's the best at his sport. I would just enjoy sharing that moment with him. Hopefully it happens one day. He told me that he doesn’t fight anymore. I said, ‘Cool’. But you never know, man,” said McKee with a pinch of hope in his voice.

The last MMA fighter to butt heads with Floyd Mayweather was none other than Conor McGregor. Following his win against the Irishman, 'Money' set a precedent that suggests that MMA fighters don't fare too well in the squared circle, especially against him.

Mayweather's training videos only work to reinforce that belief. Can A.J. McKee challenge Mayweather's perfect record?

