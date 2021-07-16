3 reasons why Conor McGregor will eventually fight Floyd Mayweather once again

Ever since Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather got done with 'The Money Fight,' fans have been drooling over a sequel. The UFC star went toe-to-toe with the undefeated boxing legend for ten rounds but lost via TKO. However, McGregor soon started expressing his wish for a rematch, with even Mike Tyson backing the 'Notorious.'

It has been four years since Conor McGregor's venture inside the boxing ring. Since then, he has talked about fighting Manny Pacquiao, as well. However, a rematch against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather holds the most appeal for the Irishman for several reasons. And for many other factors, it seems that a sequel to 'The Money Fight' is inevitable.

In this article, we look at five reasons why Conor McGregor will eventually fight Floyd Mayweather once again:

#3. Conor McGregor loves big paychecks

Floyd Mayweather rains money on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor might have switched from plumbing to MMA, but the UFC superstar seems like he was born a millionaire. His love of expensive watches, suits, mansions, and yachts is world-renowned.

The Irishman was the first fighter in the UFC to earn a million dollars in a single fight. He likes to be the highest-paid and has also made it to the No.1 spot on Forbes' list in this regard.

The first time Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, in what was dubbed the biggest fight in sporting history, he made north of $100 million. That is nearly 100 times what a superstar earns in the UFC. And while he lost the bout via TKO in the tenth round against Mayweather, he put up a tough contest.

Conor McGregor has expressed his wish to fight Floyd Mayweather again several times, and money is a major reason behind it. A rematch is sure to take 'Notorious' way past the $100 million mark, giving him his highest payday ever.

#2. Little UFC success in recent times

Conor McGregor nursing his broken leg at UFC 264

Conor McGregor defeated Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title in 2015 and less than a year later acquired lightweight gold. However, the UFC soon stripped the Irishman of both titles, citing inactivity. Since then, 'Notorious' has been unable to make an impact in the UFC.

He took a hiatus from MMA in 2017 with his venture into the boxing world. In 2018, he suffered one of his most humiliating losses in the UFC against Khabib Nurmagomedov. In 2019, he announced retirement and stayed out of action before returning a year later against Donald Cerrone. A 40-second knockout against 'Cowboy' has been McGregor's only success in the past five years.

The Irishman has lost twice in 2021, both times against Dustin Poirier. He was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career at UFC 257 and then suffered a freak injury at UFC 264. Many pundits and fans believe that the 'Mystic Mac' is out of his prime, and perhaps moving on to other fields, would be in his best interest. For McGregor, the answer is simple - boxing.

#1. Better knowledge of Floyd Mayweather's style

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Soon after being outstruck and outsmarted by Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor called for a rematch against the boxing legend. He claimed that with a better understanding of boxing and "Floyd's style," he would be able to do what he promised in 2017.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who once doubted Conor McGregor's survival against Floyd Mayweather, backed the UFC star for a rematch. Tyson said:

"He (Conor McGregor) never really had a boxing match in his life, right? ... He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter (Floyd Mayweather) of the last 100 years of boxing. ... He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest fighter in the last 100 years. Did he accomplish something? ... Look at what he had to fight against and look what he did when he fought against him."

Replying to Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor reaffirmed his position regarding the rematch against Floyd Mayweather. He took to Twitter and wrote:

"..Just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd's style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd. I promise my life on it."

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd's style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.

I promise my life on it.

I promise my life on it.

It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, is ready for the rematch as well. The 50-0 boxing great has said he wants to run it back with the UFC superstar on multiple occasions. However, he expects to be paid the appropriate amount for a fight of that stature.

In June 2021, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe confirmed that Floyd Mayweather is more than open to the idea of a rematch against Conor McGregor. This was especially because of all the trash talk the Irishman has been engaged in since his 2017 loss.

With Floyd ready to run it back and every other factor playing in favor of a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2, the UFC superstar is highly likely to enter the squared circle again.

