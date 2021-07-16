Conor McGregor calls himself the greatest of all time in latest tweet

Conor McGregor is currently going through the toughest phase of his career as he recently underwent surgery. He broke both the tibia and fibula in his left leg at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in the final seconds of the first round.

That was also the end of the fight as Poirier was awarded a TKO victory via doctor's stoppage. While people might expect McGregor to be buoyed down by the loss and the injury, the former champ-champ is seemingly unfathomed.

Taking to Twitter to share some photos of his leg, Conor said:

"Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time!"

This won't come as any surprise to anyone, as Conor McGregor has called himself the greatest fighter of all time on multiple occasions. For fans of the Irishman, it was good to see him back in his element.

Conor McGregor's supporters have many reasons to rejoice as the Irishman revealed that his surgery went perfectly well. He uploaded a video to Twitter, updating his fans about the procedure and thanking them for their support.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White said that McGregor would finally return to the octagon after a year, but a lot would've changed by then. His opponent Dustin Poirier is fighting lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title, and a fourth fight might become hard to justify for Conor McGregor if Poirier wins the belt.

Conor McGregor and his rivalry against Dustin Poirier

UFC 264 was Poirier and McGregor's third fight, and it was building up to be their final one. Both men had knocked each other out in their previous two encounters, and this fight was going to decide who would come out on top in the trilogy.

However, McGregor suffered his horrible injury, and while Poirier was winning the first round quite convincingly, there were 20 more minutes left in the fight. Both fighters seem keen on a fourth fight, and Dana White agrees with that sentiment.

Fans will never forget when a dejected and angry Conor McGregor hurled insults at Dustin Poirier and his family. His antics made sure that there was a lot of animosity between the two fighters, and fight fans would love to see these two battle it out again.

