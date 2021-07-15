Dana White reveals when he expects Conor McGregor to return to the UFC after successful surgery

Conor McGregor's leg injury after UFC 264 caused a lot of speculation among fans about his return to the octagon. The Irishman broke his leg in the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier, and the future looks bleak for his fans.

However, TMZ Sports spoke to UFC President Dana White and asked him about the status of Conor's surgery and subsequent release from the hospital.

"I think they just released him right now from the hospital about 10, 15 minutes ago."

Conor McGregor his tibia and fibula at last weekend's pay-per-view. Hence, the doctors had to surgically place an intramedullary rod in the tibia and attach a plate and screws to the fibula.

Thankfully, the surgery went well. Conor McGregor updated his fans about it in a video uploaded to his Twitter account.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

White also revealed what McGregor had planned for a comeback in the future and said that the former double champ would recover in Los Angeles for a while. He said:

"He'll be back in a year. He'll be in L.A. for a little while. I don't know if he's gonna fly home, or what he's gonna do."

Conor McGregor Released From Hospital After Surgery On Broken Leghttps://t.co/sMrC53aa9p — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 14, 2021

Also Read: 'Just a couple of scratches' - Conor McGregor downplays the damage he sustained from Dustin Poirier's ground and pound at UFC 264

Conor McGregor and his two losses against Dustin Poirier

McGregor is in a really tough spot in his career right now. 2021 has not been his year as he ends his campaign with two losses against Dustin Poirier.

Their first fight was a first-round knockout win for McGregor in 2014. However, things didn't go McGregor's way in the rematch as Poirier's leg kicks swung the bout in his favor. He was able to finish Conor McGregor in the second round, leading to a final trilogy fight.

This would be McGregor's worst performance in recent memory as he would go on to convincingly lose the first round and break his leg. The official result was a TKO win for Poirier, but it was evident that Conor couldn't do much damage in the fight even before the injury.

Edited by Harvey Leonard