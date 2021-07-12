'Just a couple of scratches' - Conor McGregor downplays the damage he sustained from Dustin Poirier's ground and pound at UFC 264

Conor McGregor claims Dustin Poirier's vicious 'ground and pound' attack on him during their fight at UFC 264 didn't cause much damage.

The Irishman says he didn't get hurt at all apart from a couple of scratches to his left ear.

Conor McGregor's quest for retribution against Dustin Poirier came to a tragic end at last Saturday's pay-per-view. McGregor was dominated and beaten up in the first round before the fight had to be called off due to a nasty leg-break that the Irishman suffered while trying to step back after throwing a punch. Poirier was awarded the win via TKO (doctor's stoppage).

Following a three-hour-long surgery to repair his broken tibia and fibula, McGregor took to Instagram to post a video addressing his fight with Poirier at UFC 264. In the video, McGregor says that people are making a big deal about Poirier dominating him from top position but, in reality, 'The Diamond' didn't cause much damage.

Conor McGregor shows off his unscathed face in the video as well as the minor marks he received to his left ear, probably due to elbow strikes from Poirier during the fight.

"Couple of little scratches on the ear is all, yeah. Oh my god, the ground and pound! Yeah, right. Novices."

Conor McGregor could be afforded yet another chance to settle scores with Dustin Poirier

There's a reason the sport is often called the fight business. Despite back-to-back TKO losses against Dustin Poirier, UFC president Dana White is willing to afford McGregor another rematch once he heals from the injury. Speaking at the post-fight press-conference following UFC 264, White stated the following:

"The fight didn't get finished, you know. You can't have a fight finished that way. So we'll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor's out? So, you know, Poirier will do his thing until Conor's ready," said Dana White.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Not just White, but even Dustin Poirier is keen to run it back with McGregor in a fourth fight.

'The Diamond' stated he wants to fight McGregor again for insulting him and his wife and for giving them death threats.

Apart from that, there's also the potential lure of a big payday and PPV points for Poirier, which serve as motivation to run it back with Conor McGregor yet again.

