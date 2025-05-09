WATCH: Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek shows Mitch Chilson how to use a textbook knee strike off a pull counter

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion for good reason — largely due to his brilliant ability to seamlessly piece together devastating combinations.

"The Kicking Machine" once revealed one of his signature techniques — a knee strike off a pull counter — during a recent interaction with ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson.

Watch the demonstration uploaded by the promotion through its official Instagram account below:

Fans may recall that Superlek successfully employed this move when he went head-to-head with Fahdi Khaled in a tough flyweight kickboxing encounter at ONE: A New Breed II.

Superlek managed to walk out of that tilt with a hard-fought unanimous decision win.

Superlek out for redemption after ONE 172 debacle

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is determined to redeem himself when he returns to action later this year — eager to put a frustrating chapter behind him.

Back in March at ONE 172, things didn't go as planned for the Thai megastar. He was originally scheduled to duke it out with interim divisional champion Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification, but the trouble began on the scales.

Superlek failed to pass his hydration test during the official weigh-in, forcing him to vacate the lineal strap and relinquish his status as a two-sport king.

The fight went ahead as a three-round, non-title duel — but the night only got worse for him. Anane delivered a commanding performance, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the setback, a chance at redemption may be on the horizon. At the post-event press conference, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted that a rubber match between Superlek and Anane is likely to happen, with the undisputed crown of the bantamweight Muay Thai bracket at stake.

