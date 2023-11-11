WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson rolls with a bigger guy at Bibiano Fernandes’ new gym

ONE flyweight MMA world champion and MMA GOAT-contender Demetrious Johnson is undeniably one of the very best grapplers in the sport, bar none. Even when he was just a purple belt, 'Mighty Mouse' dominated world-class BJJ black belts and finished them on the mat. Now that he's a brown belt with an IBJJF gold medal in his resume, the MMA icon is inching closer to becoming one of the elites in competitive Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Demetrious Johnson was seen sparring with black belt CJ Strongheart:

Demetrious Johnson is truly making strides in his Brazilian Jiu-jitsu journey. That was a BJJ black belt who had a significant size and weight advantage over him and DJ pretty much manhandled and even took the back.

This grappling greatness was seen when the 37-year-old fighter participated in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament at the 2023 IBJJF Master World Championship, Johnson defeated a total of 6 competitors in one day to win the gold medal in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight division. This dominant showing in his first tournament in a new sport just shows what kind of amazing athlete DJ truly is.

At the moment, no official bout yet has been linked to Demetrious Johnson and his ONE flyweight MMA world title yet. One thing to point out here is the fact that DJ is competing at 154 pounds in BJJ. That's almost 20 pounds above the ONE flyweight limit. He also expressed that he has desires of staying at this weight when competing in Jiu-jitsu tournaments.

This could mean that we might see the GOAT move up to bantamweight or even featherweight to challenge for a new world title? Exciting times ahead.