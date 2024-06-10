WATCH: Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci goes off in post-match promo against Gabriel Sousa

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci gave fans a look at a different side of him following his revenge victory at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7.

After 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted Gabriel Sousa with a gnarly calf slicer, they had a heated exchange inside the Circle and fans wondered exactly what was happening.

Musumeci stated in an expletive-laden rant in the post-fight interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson:

"I competed with Gabriel three or four years ago and I lost this match, right? So this match was to show to everyone that when you have an obstacle, you f****** go do it and overcome it... So, then he did something very personal to me and when he did this personal [thing] involving family, that's when I got angry and that's why I fought him today. He disrespected me personally."

Check out the entirety of Mikey Musumeci's rant below.

With that reveal, it now makes even more sense as to why Musumeci was hyper-fixated on getting the submission victory against Sousa, especially when he applied the calf slicer.

Musumeci's performance inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand has now pushed his record to an unblemished 7-0 with five submissions.

Mikey Musumeci shares performance bonus with his coaches

In the midst of his now-legendary tirade, ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson revealed that Mikey Musumeci was getting a $50,000 performance bonus for the quick finish of his rival.

But for as angry as he was with Sousa, Musumeci shared during the same interview that he was giving $10,000 each to his coaches Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and Kennedy Maciel.

Musumeci's next assignment will see him challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets for ONE 168 are still available via Ticketmaster.