WATCH: Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci’s terrifying collection of broken limbs in ONE Championship

If reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci snatches one of your limbs, it's all over.

Making his promotional debut in April 2022, 'Darth Rigatoni' immediately became a fan favorite. Since then, he's moved to 6-0 inside the Circle, snatching a slew of submission victories over the likes of Masakazu Imanari, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

"Before ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci moves up in weight and looks for revenge against Brazilian star Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight showdown on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video, relive all his insane moments in ONE so far, including a gruesome leg lock attempt against Mongolian warrior Gantumur Bayanduuren in 2023!"

Perhaps Musumeci's most impressive feat came during his clash with Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren.

During their clash at ONE Fight Night 6, Musumeci cinched in a heel hook and cranked as hard as he could. Bayanduuren never tapped, but he paid the price, suffering a torn ACL, torn MCL, torn meniscus, and a broken ankle.

Mikey Musumeci looks to keep his undefeated streak alive against a familiar foe

On Friday, June 7, Mikey Musumeci will make the move up from flyweight to bantamweight in an attempt to exact some revenge against familiar foe Cleber Sousa.

The two submission specialists will go toe-to-toe inside Bangkok's Impact Arena as part of a loaded ONE 167 card.

Sousa, who holds a victory over Musumeci under the WNO banner, is coming off an impressive submission victory over former IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE 166: Qatar.

Will we see Cleber Sousa add another shocking victory over 'Darth Rigatoni' in The Land of Smiles, or will Musumeci continue to show the world why he is one of the greatest grapplers on the planet?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

