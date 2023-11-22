WATCH: Flyweight submission king Mikey Musumeci surprises atomweight MMA champ Stamp on her birthday

A pleasant surprise was given to newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex on her birthday on November 16 as ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci spearheaded the cause.

Musumeci delivered a special cake to Stamp during her seminar tour in Nevada as the whole gym sang happy birthday to her. This wholesome moment was posted by ONE Championship on November 17, 2023, with the caption:

“A celebration worthy of a three-sport World Champion 🎂 Happy Birthday, Stamp! 🥳 @stamp_fairtex @mikeymusumeci”

Both Musumeci and Stamp are also coming off a win from their most recent bouts, with the ‘Darth Rigatoni’ beating his idol Shinya Aoki in their openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, 2023, via a modified Aoki lock to force a tap from ‘Tobikan Judan.’

Meanwhile, Stamp made history when she became ONE Championship’s first and only three-sport world champion by scoring a third-round TKO finish over Ham Seo Hee in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Mikey Musumeci and Stamp Fairtex expected to be active in 2024

Because of their recent triumphs, which created more opportunities for them, Mikey Musumeci and Stamp Fairtex are expected to have a busy 2024 as they will be welcomed by new challengers to their championship reign.

The BJJ savant is also teasing a possible transition to mixed martial arts because he already started his training in Thailand earlier this year when he joined a camp over there.

On the other hand, the Thai phenom hinted at a possible move in weight to challenge ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, in a champion-versus-champion showdown. She aims to add another world title while simultaneously defending her 115-pound world title.