Watch: Francis Ngannou was delighted to see Dustin Poirier knock Conor McGregor out at UFC 257

Francis Ngannou was delighted to see Dustin Poirier knock Conor McGregor out at UFC 257.

The Cameroonian-French heavyweight KO artist, Francis Ngannou, organized a watch party with a few of his fans for UFC 257. A select few fans from all over the United States of America were given the opportunity to meet Ngannou and watch UFC 257 live with the UFC heavyweight.

Ngannou has now put forth a video on his YouTube channel featuring highlights of his UFC 257 watch party. Fans can check out the YouTube video below.

The video shows Francis Ngannou meeting his fans, all of whom had undergone COVID-19 testing before they gathered for the UFC 257 watch party.

The Predator and his fans seemed to have a great time at the party, and one of its most notable occurrences was Ngannou’s reactions to some of the UFC 257 fights.

The video shows Francis Ngannou reacting to the co-main event of UFC 257 that witnessed UFC debutant and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler defeat Dan Hooker via first-round TKO.

Ngannou appeared to be surprised by Chandler’s spectacular knockout victory. He noted that the thunderous knockout might have earned Chandler the next title shot in the UFC lightweight division.

Furthermore, akin to the UFC 257 co-main event, Francis Ngannou was also surprised by the main event. The UFC 257 headlining matchup that saw Dustin Poirier defeat Conor McGregor via second-round TKO led to Ngannou and others at the watch party getting out of their seats.

As did the others, Francis Ngannou stood up and looked delighted by the thrilling end to what was a truly amazing MMA fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Ngannou later noted that he feels the UFC 257 co-headlining and headlining winners, Poirier and Chandler, could end up fighting each other next.

Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, and other UFC stars look to make a mark in 2021

Francis Ngannou (left); Stipe Miocic (right)

Presently, Francis Ngannou is set to fight Stipe Miocic for the latter’s UFC heavyweight title at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021. This fight is an incredibly pivotal one for Ngannou. Their first fight took place in January 2018 and ended with Miocic dominantly defeating Ngannou via unanimous decision.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor, arguably the biggest combat sports superstar in the world today, would be aiming to return to the win column at the earliest. Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his professional MMA career, courtesy of Poirier at UFC 257.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

Needless to say, Conor McGregor has subsequently vowed to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger. McGregor has also consistently asserted that he’d like to compete multiple times this year (2021).