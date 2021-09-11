Watch: Francis Ngannou effortlessly eats hard punches to the body in latest challenge video

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has set the MMA community abuzz with yet another body shot challenge video.

Ngannou has taken to his official Instagram account to put forth a video of him taking multiple body punches from world-renowned action sports athlete Ryan Williams.

Williams is a 27-year-old Australian athlete who’s primarily known for his extraordinary skills as a freestyle scooter and freestyle BMX rider. Widely hailed for his daring stunts, Williams found himself faced with a completely different challenge altogether against Francis Ngannou inside an MMA cage at the gym.

Donning a helmet and boxing gloves, Williams was allowed to land several punches on Francis Ngannou’s torso. Ngannou, on his part, jestingly let Williams punch him.

Furthermore, Francis Ngannou later returned the favor by hitting Williams to the body, albeit with just one punch that sent the Australian sports star to the canvas. Thankfully, Williams was wearing a body protector/chest and rib guard which shielded him against the damage that Ngannou’s punch could’ve caused to his body.

Francis Ngannou’s latest Instagram post features a couple of videos. The first one features Ngannou getting punched, whereas the second shows him punching Williams. Ngannou’s statement attached to the post read as follows:

“Another victim of the #bodyshotchallenge and @rwillyofficial even let me do it to him @nitrocircus”

Francis Ngannou appears to be on a collision course with Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

The UFC heavyweight title is currently held by Francis Ngannou, who won the coveted belt by defeating Stipe Miocic via second-round KO in their rematch at UFC 260 in March 2021.

However, Francis Ngannou’s momentum took a hit in the ensuing months. Ngannou was purportedly targeting a return to the octagon in September 2021. Regardless, the UFC wanted the heavyweight title to be defended in August 2021.

This disagreement between Francis Ngannou and the UFC resulted in the organization booking an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis.

Gane beat Lewis via third-round TKO at UFC 265 in August 2021 and won the interim belt. Presently, the belief is that Ciryl Gane will face Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight title unification matchup next.

Francis Ngannou’s coach, Eric Nicksick, recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and suggested that the Ngannou-Gane matchup could take place in January 2022, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

