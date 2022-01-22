Watch: Francis Ngannou hilariously offers to be Brandon Moreno's bodyguard ahead of UFC 270 press conference

Francis Ngannou and Brandon Moreno were both in a jovial mood at the official press conference for their upcoming title fights this Saturday. UFC 270 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 22.

The pay-per-view is headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between former teammates Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The co-main event features a flyweight title clash between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

During a recent press conference ahead of the event, Ngannou and Moreno shared a fun moment. As they waited backstage, cameras captured Moreno grooving to the beat of a song as 'The Predator' stood patiently behind him, towering over the flyweight champ.

When Moreno turned around to face Ngannou, he hilariously claimed to be his bodyguard, leaving 'The Assassin Baby' in splits.

Check out the hilarious interaction between Moreno and Ngannou below:

Interestingly, Ngannou and Moreno will both be defending their titles for the first time at UFC 270. While the heavyweight champ is being pegged as the underdog heading into his fight against Gane, Moreno is favored to pick up another win over Deiveson Figueiredo this Saturday.

UFC 270 could be the last time we see Francis Ngannou in action inside the octagon

If he loses at UFC 270, it could be the last time we see Francis Ngannou fighting in the octagon. Ngannou has just one fight remaining under his current contract with the UFC and has made it clear that he won't re-sign with the promotion unless his new contract offers a significant pay rise.

If he retains the title at UFC 270, Ngannou will likely have the upper hand in negotiations over a new and improved contract. It is also likely that the promotion will give in to his demands.

If he loses, however, Ngannou will definitely not be the one calling the shots moving forward and we may see him leaving the UFC. 'The Predator' has already teased a potential boxing showdown with Tyson Fury down the line and there'll definitely be a lot of promotions interested in signing him if he parts ways with the UFC.

