Watch: Francis Ngannou relaxes by getting a pedicure ahead of UFC 260 fight with Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou is seemingly adopting a calm and composed approach to his UFC 260 fight against Stipe Miocic. The challenger for this weekend's main event relaxed by getting a pedicure ahead of the huge showdown.

In episode 2 of the UFC 260 Embedded vlog series, UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou let fans in on one of the activities he indulges in to care for himself and relax before his fights.

The Predator visited a nail lounge in Henderson, Nevada, to get a pedicure as he prepares to face Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight title rematch this weekend. Fans can check out Francis Ngannou’s pedicure session in the video below –

A few excerpts from Francis Ngannou’s statements at the nail salon, as he addressed his fans via the vlog, are as follows –

“We are going here to the salon. I’m gonna have some pedicure. So, my foot will look nice – But also not to get it softer, not to slip on the canvas.”

“Yeah, the fight week is always kind of like relaxing because you’re done with this intense training. And then you get, you start to get in that fight mode, you know. I don’t know how to explain it, but the fight mode is kind of like different. And people manage that differently, you know. But for me, I’m just like relaxing, as much as the fight approach, I’m just feel relaxed.”

“I live a good life. I deserve it, right?” Francis Ngannou said, laughing, and continued, “Sometimes, just take your time to make it nicer. When I cut it myself it’s not as nice as here. I said, this is not like a physical appearance. You just know that for yourself – It’s about like how you feel, you know.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Francis Ngannou maintained that the relaxing session at the nail lounge is more about feeling good rather than focusing on looking good.

Francis Ngannou has vowed to avenge his loss and win heavyweight gold at UFC 260

Stipe Miocic (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

The first fight between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic transpired at UFC 220 in January 2018 and witnessed Miocic successfully defend his UFC heavyweight title. Ngannou was outworked by Miocic over the course of a hard-fought five-round matchup, with Miocic picking up the win via unanimous decision.

Presently, Francis Ngannou is on a four-fight win streak, with all four wins coming via KO/TKO. In the lead-up to their upcoming rematch, Ngannou has consistently asserted that he’s learned from his loss to Miocic.

The Predator has vowed to even the score with Miocic and win the UFC heavyweight title when they clash inside the octagon at UFC 260 on March 27th, 2021.

