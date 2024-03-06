Watch: Francis Ngannou shows off explosive power in open workout for Anthony Joshua clash [Full Video]

Francis Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in his second career boxing match this weekend. The former UFC heavyweight champion recently held his open workout, displaying the tremendous punching power that he has become known for.

Check out the full footage of Francis Ngannou's open workout below:

Ngannou made his professional boxing debut last October as he was defeated by Tyson Fury via split decision. While he entered the bout as a massive underdog and was counted out by most, the former UFC heavyweight champion surprised fans. Most viewers believed that he was robbed of a victory for the WBC heavyweight champion's undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk to proceed.

Although 'The Predator' did not officially win the bout, his performance was strong enough to earn him the respect of the boxing community and the chance to face Joshua. Furthermore, a rematch with 'The Gypsy King' could take place down the road as the winner of this weekend's bout could face the winner of the undisputed heavyweight title bout, which is set to take place on May 18 after two delays.

Francis Ngannou reveals that he does not plan to leave boxing

Francis Ngannou shocked the combat sports world when he became the first reigning UFC champion to leave the promotion since B.J. Penn in 2004. While he signed a landmark free-agent deal with the PFL, he has yet to compete for the promotion.

Speaking at the grand arrivals for his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua, 'The Predator' revealed he does not plan to leave boxing, stating:

"I will definitely still do some MMA fights, but I'm not leaving boxing. Remember, at the beginning, it was boxing. I wasn't aware of MMA. And for more than a decade, it was all about boxing, dreaming about boxing."

He continued:

"And then even when the opportunity came around [in MMA], it was, for me, an opportunity to shine, to be a world champion, and then potentially switch to do the crossover and go back to boxing, because I feel like it was something that I needed, I had to fulfill in order to be at peace with myself. In order to retire peacefully, I needed to do that boxing because I just love it. I can't tell you why, but I love it and I enjoy it." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the full Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou grand arrivals live stream below:

While he is expected to make his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira, it is unclear when Ngannou plans to return to mixed martial arts. If he can defeat Joshua, 'The Predator' could be in line for an opportunity to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.