  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Freddie Haggerty piles on the pressure ahead of critical showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170

WATCH: Freddie Haggerty piles on the pressure ahead of critical showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jan 21, 2025 05:32 GMT
WATCH: Freddie Haggerty piles on the pressure ahead of critical showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 -- Photo by ONE Championship
WATCH: Freddie Haggerty piles on the pressure ahead of critical showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 -- Photo by ONE Championship

Rising Muay Thai star Freddie Haggerty is all in in his training as his scheduled return to action in Thailand draws near.

ONE Championship shared a video clip on Instagram of the 20-year-old Englishman packing the heat as he worked on his striking with his team ahead of his showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Check out the video below:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE 170 kicks off Freddie Haggerty 's 2025 campaign following an eventful first year in the promotion in 2024, where he won all of his three matches to underscore his standing as an emerging force in the "art of eight limbs."

More telling, all of his victories came by way of knockout, with the most recent coming last month over Thai Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by TKO in the third round. With the way he has charting his path in ONE, not a few have likened him to his older brother and multiple-time ONE champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Looking to trip his ascension his Estupinan, who is making his promotional debut and out to introduce himself on the global stage with a victory.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Freddie Haggerty out to build on impressive debut year

Freddie Haggerty is looking to build on his impressive debut year in 2024, beginning with his slated match on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 against Colombian fighter Jordan Estupinan.

He shared his plans for the new year in an interview with the Goated Combat podcast, which dropped earlier this month, highlighting his push for sustained success.

The Knowlesy Academy/Team Underground representative said:

"The exact same but better. More wins, more knockouts. Bigger wins."

Heading into ONE 170, Haggerty said he has put in a lot in training to see his goal through and cannot wait to deliver on it come fight night.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी