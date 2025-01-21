WATCH: Freddie Haggerty piles on the pressure ahead of critical showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170

Rising Muay Thai star Freddie Haggerty is all in in his training as his scheduled return to action in Thailand draws near.

ONE Championship shared a video clip on Instagram of the 20-year-old Englishman packing the heat as he worked on his striking with his team ahead of his showdown against Jordan Estupinan at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Check out the video below:

ONE 170 kicks off Freddie Haggerty 's 2025 campaign following an eventful first year in the promotion in 2024, where he won all of his three matches to underscore his standing as an emerging force in the "art of eight limbs."

More telling, all of his victories came by way of knockout, with the most recent coming last month over Thai Kaoklai Chor Hapayak by TKO in the third round. With the way he has charting his path in ONE, not a few have likened him to his older brother and multiple-time ONE champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Looking to trip his ascension his Estupinan, who is making his promotional debut and out to introduce himself on the global stage with a victory.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Freddie Haggerty out to build on impressive debut year

Freddie Haggerty is looking to build on his impressive debut year in 2024, beginning with his slated match on Jan. 24 at ONE 170 against Colombian fighter Jordan Estupinan.

He shared his plans for the new year in an interview with the Goated Combat podcast, which dropped earlier this month, highlighting his push for sustained success.

The Knowlesy Academy/Team Underground representative said:

"The exact same but better. More wins, more knockouts. Bigger wins."

Heading into ONE 170, Haggerty said he has put in a lot in training to see his goal through and cannot wait to deliver on it come fight night.

