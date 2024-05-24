WATCH: French-Algerian superstar Anissa Meksen looking ready to unleash heat against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23

French-Alergian superstar Anissa Meksen looks like she's ready to unleash a striking blitz against fellow top brawler Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 23.

In typical Meksen fashion, the striking veteran has resurfaced on Instagram with a training session that has convinced all the fans of her imminent future as a champion.

Landing fast shots and combos in consecutive order, ONE Championship described Meksen as being "power-packed" ahead of her inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title clash against Jackie Buntan.

Watch the viral clip below:

Anissa Meksen returns with an old chip on her shoulder after experiencing her first promotional loss against newly-crowned ONE atomweight kickboxing world titleholder Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom late last year for the interim gold.

After being so close the finish line, Meksen feels the urge to redeem herself on the world stage. Taking the lessons she's learned from the Phetjeeja fight, the Phuket Fight Club representative is expected to turn up the heat from the get-go and stifle any offense Buntan might have.

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down on July 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I feel very strong" - Anissa Meksen feels stronger after each sparring session

Anissa Meksen is a multiple Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion for a reason.

The French-Algerian superstar has always had a very strong work ethic, going above and beyond her own limitations to become the best athlete of her class.

As she's done in the past, Meksen prepares for fights with a new drive every single time. This time, she has a second chance to write her own history and achieve her dreams as an inaugural world champion. And with that comes the opportunity to improve both her game and get into physical shape.

Speaking to ONE, she previously said:

"And I feel very strong. I do a lot of sparring to push myself every time, and I feel so good now."