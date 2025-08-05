WATCH: George Jarvis walks out with family after brutal KO loss to Regian Eersel

George 'G-Unit' Jarvis dared to be great against one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world but came up short.The British challenger courageously stepped in for his first main event fight at ONE Fight Night 34 on Prime Video last Friday, August 1. He took on champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel for the lightweight Muay Thai crown inside the storied halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned after the Surinamese-Dutch superstar blitzed through Jarvis as soon as the bell rang.The 25-year-old challenger had zero answers for 'The Immortal's' punishing barrage after he was knocked down by a right cross a few minutes into the bout.Despite being dazed, George Jarvis got back up, but it was clear the damage had already taken its toll.Eersel uncorked another devilish right hand that put away the Englishman for good in round 1, leaving the arena with his belt in tow and a cool $50,000 performance bonus.Meanwhile, George Jarvis was devastated to fall short in his first world title foray.Still, the British striker had the support of his significant other, as the pair was seen holding hands while exiting the arena.Watch the heartwarming clip below, posted on ONE Championship's socials: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis breaks his silence after ONE Fight Night 34While disappointed by how the fight turned out, George Jarvis is still keeping his head up high, knowing just how far he has come.In a lengthy Instagram post, 'G-Unit' assured fans that he's not giving up after this setback:&quot;Dared to be great and came up short. One shot is all it takes in this game, especially when you’re fighting at this level. Eersel is the best P4P fighter in the world so I take this as a compliment to my hard work even getting this shot.&quot;For those who support me and have shown me love I respect every single one of you and it doesn’t go unnoticed.&quot;Read the full post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe full replay of ONE Fight Night 32 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America