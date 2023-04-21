Watch: Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia share heated face-off ahead of their fight

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will finally cross swords this Saturday in a long-awaited clash that's been years in the making. 'KingRy' hasn't set foot inside the squared circle since July last year. Meanwhile, 'Tank' recently defeated Hector García in early January to defend his WBA lightweight title.

Ahead of their matchup, Garcia and Davis engaged in a face-off to promote the bout. As is usually the case with such a high-stakes matchup, tensions were high during the face-off. 'KingRy' is known for his frequent trash talk and didn't conduct himself any differently as he poked fun at his foe.

He repeatedly pointed out that 'Tank' looked drained from the weight cut. He further claimed that Davis looked small. Meanwhile, Davis targeted his foe's outfit, claiming that his jacket looked like trash. Garcia's retort was simple and straight to the point as his opponent eyed him with intent:

"You're gonna look good with that jaw broke, I promise you that."

Gervonta Davis' response to his foe's taunts was that Ryan Garcia's smaller jaw wouldn't hold up against his punching power. However, Garcia was quick to point out that a smaller jaw makes for a smaller target:

"If it's small, you ain't got a target. Think about it."

Despite the heated nature of the pair's face-off, no blows were thrown and the two were sent their separate ways in relative peace.

What have fighters said about the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia matchup?

One-time UFC interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum recently offered his thoughts on the clash between the reigning WBA lightweight champion and Ryan Garcia. The hard-hitting 185-pounder expressed his hope for an entertaining matchup that he believes 'Tank' will win.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum Ryan Garcia - 19 KO’s



Gervonta Davis - 26 KO’s



This will be a banger I hope (boxing will be boxing)



I’ve got Tank with a vicious KO Ryan Garcia - 19 KO’s Gervonta Davis - 26 KO’sThis will be a banger I hope (boxing will be boxing) I’ve got Tank with a vicious KO

After comparing the knockout percentages of the two men, Gastelum offered his prediction: Davis by vicious knockout. Other fighters have also expressed their thoughts on the bout. Boxing legend Mike Tyson has predicted a victory for 'Tank' but expects an entertaining fight between the two men.

Multi-division champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez also predicted a win for Gervonta Davis over his former friend. Alvarez feels that 'Tank' has the edge in experience to capture a win.

Poll : 0 votes