WATCH: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Demetrious Johnson's title run in the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024

ONE Championship has built an impressive roster of athletes who can try their hand at different combat sports at any time thanks to their world-class training, and Demetrious Johnson is one such competitor.

Widely recognized by the fans for his outstanding performances every time he competes, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion has had no shortage of instant classics.

Most recently though, Johnson has been flashing his Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) pedigree - particularly in the prestigious International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) competitions.

Johnson competed in the IBJJF Master World Championship tournament last year and won gold, with him repeating the feat just a few days ago in the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024, where he once again captured gold.

On his YouTube channel 'Mighty', Johnson gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his experience in the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024.

His run in the tournament featured him taking on the 6-foot-3, 248-pound Michael Sante Medina plus the words of wisdom shared to him by former ONE bantamweight MMA world champ Bibiano Fernandes alongside his other coaches.

How Demetrious Johnson prepared for the event

Ahead of the prestigious competition, Johnson shared on his Instagram that he and his son, Tyron, trained with MMA legends Bibiano Fernandes and Lyoto 'The Dragon' Machida, plus BJJ icons Jacare Souza and Lucas Pinheiro.

At the time, it seemed as if it was just the father-son duo was getting their reps in, but with how Johnson performed at the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024, it appears that it really was him preparing for the tournament.

Johnson is not yet booked for a ONE Championship card this year and whenever that may be, fans will surely be expecting a lot of big things from his return and if he can possibly add another submission finish to his resume.