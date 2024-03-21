Demetrious Johnson shares snaps from training session with fellow legends Bibiano Fernandes, Lyoto Machida

When combat sports fans bring up the topic of who is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the world of MMA, one name constantly in the discussion is Demetrious Johnson.

Currently serving as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, 'Mighty Mouse' has fought a laundry list of elite-level fighters throughout his career and has found himself on the winning side of things 25 times in 30 fights.

One of his best showings came in August 2022 when he exacted his revenge on Adriano Moraes by knocking him out with a flying knee in an eerily similar sequence to how he was put away by 'Mikinho' the year prior.

Johnson is not yet slated to fight in 2024 but remains dedicated to being a martial artist. He revealed on Instagram that he recently trained with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and MMA legend Lyoto 'The Dragon' Machida.

Additionally, Johnson brought his son, Tyron, to the gym to learn under the guidance of Strikeforce and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) champion Jacare Souza and Lucas Pinheiro, the 2023 IBJJF World Champion.

What has Demetrious Johnson been up to recently?

Outside of consistently brushing up on his skills, Johnson has been spending some time growing his YouTube channel, 'Mighty'.

Over the past few weeks, Johnson has been giving great perspectives on his breakdowns of fights such as the instant classic between Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 and that of Jonathan Haggerty's comeback victory against Felipe Lobo.

Fans are continuously waiting for Johnson's imminent return in the hopes of witnessing a memorable bout from the AMC Pankration/Evolve MMA fighter.