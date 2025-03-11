WATCH: Get behind-the-scenes look at Thai legend Sam-A’s training camp heading into ONE 172 clash against Jonathan Di Bella

Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is making every moment count as he prepares for a golden opportunity at ONE 172 on March 23.

The former multi-division world champion is set to face fellow ex-titleholder Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

An exclusive look into Sam-A’s training camp through Fightlore reveals a man on a mission, pushing himself to the limit for what could be his final shot at ONE Championship gold — a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the promotion.

Watch the clip below:

With over 400 professional bouts under his belt, the 41-year-old veteran has spent the last seven years carving his name into the annals of combat sports history. His credentials speak for themselves, having previously held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, along with the flyweight Muay Thai belt.

Now, riding a two-fight winning streak, Sam-A is determined to reclaim his prominence in the striking world.

Sam-A faces no ordinary foe for interim strap

However, standing in Sam-A Gaiyanghadao’s way is Jonathan Di Bella, widely regarded as one of the most technical and precise strikers in kickboxing today.

The Italian-Canadian star burst onto the scene in October 2022, capturing the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his promotional debut against Zhang Peimian.

Di Bella successfully defended his crown against Danial Williams but was later stripped of the belt in April 2024 after failing a hydration test. Two months later, he suffered his first career loss — a razor-thin decision defeat to Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the vacant title.

Determined to bounce back, Di Bella returned to the win column with a victory over Rui Botelho in December 2024. Now, he is eager to take down a Thai icon and reclaim a share of the divisional throne.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

