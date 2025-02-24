  • home icon
  WATCH: Get a cageside view of Shamil Erdogan's nasty one-shot knockout finish of Burmese legend Aung La N Sang at ONE 171

WATCH: Get a cageside view of Shamil Erdogan’s nasty one-shot knockout finish of Burmese legend Aung La N Sang at ONE 171

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 24, 2025 16:09 GMT
Aung La N Sang (left), Shamil Erdogan (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Aung La N Sang (left), Shamil Erdogan (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Jaws dropped last week as Shamil Erdogan once again stopped former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang in emphatic fashion.

The two warriors collided in a 210-pound catchweight MMA contest at ONE 171, electrifying a packed Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. It was a highly anticipated rematch of their first encounter in September 2024, where Erdogan secured a technical knockout victory over “The Burmese Python” near the three-minute mark.

While Erdogan’s hand was raised once more, what truly stunned the audience was the sheer brutality and speed with which he dismantled Aung La N Sang this time around.

Fueled by a desire for redemption, the Myanmar icon came out aggressively, eager to dictate the pace. However, the undefeated Turkish powerhouse remained poised, absorbing the early pressure before unleashing a perfectly timed left high kick.

The strike landed flush, rendering Aung La N Sang unconscious before he even hit the canvas at the 0:28 mark of the opening frame.

Relive Shamil Erdogan's stunning triumph by watching the clip below:

With this statement victory, Erdogan extended his flawless record to 11-0 and pocketed a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Shamil Erdogan positions himself for a possible title shot

More importantly, Shamil Erdogan’s dominant outing has thrust him into the conversation for a shot at the ONE middleweight MMA world championship, currently held by two-division world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

After losing the heavyweight MMA crown to Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane in November 2024, Malykhin faces a growing list of contenders eyeing his ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles.

With Erdogan’s devastating finish of Aung La N Sang, Malykhin may be compelled to attend to his duty as champion at 205 pounds and defend the gold against the hard-hitting Turk.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी