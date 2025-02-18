WATCH: Get a close-up look of British superstar Jonathan Haggerty's terrifying display of power in his storied ONE Championship run

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has carved out his place in ONE Championship history after putting on some of the best striking displays under its banner since his sensational promotional debut in January 2019.

Just a little over six years since his arrival in the world's largest martial arts promotion, ONE compiled some of Haggerty's most memorable striking sequences and shared them in an Instagram post.

Check out the video:

'The General' became a ONE world champion in his second fight, dethroning the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019 to claim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship. However, Rodtang Jitmuangnon avenged his fellow Thai and took the crown from Haggerty in August of that same year.

After a TKO defeat to 'The Iron Man' in their January 2020 world title rematch, Haggerty's coach asked him to consider moving up to the bantamweight ranks, which was the best decision he made.

In April 2023, Haggerty ended Nong-O Hama's legendary ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship reign with a first-round knockout. He captured the then-vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold in November of that same year.

Jonathan Haggerty raring to return to form at ONE 171

Jonathan Haggerty is entering his defense of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship versus Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar as motivated as ever after losing the 145-pound Muay Thai crown in just 49 seconds to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September.

Ahead of the Thursday, Feb. 20 event, he told Inside Fighting:

"Training for that fight was great, you know, the best one I've had. But, obviously, things happen. It just didn't work out. But it's alright. Time to right back the wrongs, make them right and get that gold again."

Watch the entire interview here:

The Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, will host ONE 171. Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

